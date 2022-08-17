Sheffield United 2 Sunderland 1: Manager reaction as Blades see off 10-man Black Cats
Sheffield United return to Bramall Lane tonight with victory over Alex Neil’s Sunderland, looking to build on their weekend draw at Middlesbrough.
Goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic and Max Lowe sealed victory for the Blades, despite Lynden Gooch pulling one back for the visitors who had Dan Neil sent off in the first half.
Here’s how the game unfolded, with reaction from both managers.
Blades v Sunderland
PH on Anel Ahmedhodzic
We expect him to keep getting better. We spoke and challenged him to get goals, be better in both boxes and he’s scored and assisted so he can come back at me tomorrow morning can’t he? We knew what we were getting and that’s why the pursuit started so early. We were adamant he was for us and showed us how we played and what we could do for him and with him. That’s why he wanted to come here and play in front of these fans and that’s really important.
PH on Max Lowe
Fair play to him, we spoke after the game on Sunday about changing his position. We don’t want the wing-backs just hugging the touchline, I didn’t realise it was him tapping it in until afterwards so I’m delighted for him.
PH on the change
The start of the second half saw a lot more composure, we moved the ball quicker and had the bodies up the pitch to score goals like we did. We had the intent to win the ball back but we didn’t settle enough when we got it.
PH’s reaction
First half we weren’t at our best, we weren’t as composed as we wanted to be and credit to them, they stepped on to us and took risks. We needed to be better in the second half and we were, but to give away a goal like that changes the complexion of it.
AN continued
“I’m proud of the players in terms of how they went about it. We made an error in the game, which can happen, and they capitalise. The job becomes really, really difficult at that point. “I thought their effort and their understanding were excellent. Their effort levels were through the roof because Sheffield United are a really energetic team. The one frustration I probably do have is the timing of the second goal. “But I thought our response to that to get the next goals was important.
AN continued
That’s how Sheffield United attack you, down the flanks and overload. But when they scored the second we had to change it and it paid dividends. We gave it all we had
Alex Neil’s reaction
It’s difficult to find a negative. I did with the timing of the second goal but to go down to 10 men and still try and scrap and fight in the game, I don’t think you can ask any more of the players.
FULL TIME
and they perhaps made it harder than it had to be against 10 men for the majority of the game, but it’s three points for the Blades with some decent performances individually - Ahmedhodzic and Norwood were very good for my money and Egan was good apart from his sloppy pass that let Sunderland back into the game. The Blades dug deep when they had to and got the job done - stay tuned for reaction from both bosses
Offside given
against the visitors and a few more seconds eaten up...
Egan’s header is cleared
off the line from the corner after Patterson did excellently to turn around McBurnie’s well-struck effort