Sheffield United 1 West Bromwich Albion 2: ‘Classic’ Blades  let another big chance slip

When Chris Wilder sits down to analyse the footage of this game, he will probably concede it was a classic Sheffield United performance.

There was the intelligence of Mark Duffy, whose movement and vision tormented West Bromwich Albion, chances aplenty created and the attitude and commitment he always demands.

David McGoldrick puts Sheffield United ahead against West Bromwich Albion. Picture: James Wilson/Sportimage

Their only failing was, as has often been the case since last year's return to the Championship, an inability to translate possession and opportunities into the type of commanding lead not even opponents with an embarrassment of attacking riches could hope to recover from.

It proved to be United's undoing once again when, after opening the scoring and threatening to overwhelm Darren Moore's men, they failed to put the match beyond West Brom's reach.

Wilder, who saw Gareth Barry and Kieran Gibbs lift the visitors to third in the table, will view it as further evidence of the need to recruit more firepower during next month's transfer window.

But the fact Moore can call upon the likes of Jay Rodriguez and Dwight Gayle, a player United are believed to have courted themselves last term, provided precious little consolation for Wilder afterwards.

Harvey Barnes of West Brom clashes with John Egan

United's opener was an irresistible combination of graft and guile, with David McGoldrick holding-off Craig Dawson and prodding the ball beyond Sam Johnstone after profiting from Mark Duffy's perfectly-weighted pass.

The centre-forward, believed to be on the verge of a Republic of Ireland recall, has been criticised for his finishing at times this term but made no mistake from close-range.

Wilder has been calling for United to post a "big result" ever since September's demolition of Aston Villa and until Barry's equaliser, it appeared they were destined to oblige.

But the midfielder's intervention changed the complexion of the contest, with West Brom dominating after the interval and climbing above fourth-placed United courtesy of Gibbs' late winner.

Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion

"Sheffield United have excellent rotation," Moore said. "They ask questions of you and, with the passionate support they've got, it's a tough place to come.

“We were relieved (to be only 1-0 behind) but then we got our second breath."

Both Wilder and Moore, who worked alongside one another at Bradford City earlier in their careers, are of the opinion that attack is the best form of defence and have little time for subterfuge.

So West Brom, naming the same side that drew with neighbours Villa last week, will have predicted the return of Duffy and Billy Sharp to United's starting eleven.

With the two men absolutely integral, irreplaceable even, to how Wilder's team plays, recalling them also represented a statement of intent.

United attacked from the first whistle and, constantly changing position and searching out tiny pockets of space, only a fingertip save from Johnstone prevented Duffy from firing them into an early lead.

It proved to be only a temporary reprieve for West Brom who, after Johnstone and Ahmed Hegazi had denied McGoldrick in quick succession, saw the former Ipswich Town striker punch a hole in their defence after only 13 minutes.

Wilder, gesticulating furiously on the touchline as Moore stood with his hands buried deep in his pockets, will have been delighted with the quality of United's work but aware it would provoke some sort of response.

Gayle had revenge on his mind when, after ghosting inside Jack O'Connell, he looked to test Dean Henderson.

But it was a measure of United's focus and concentration that, despite the wealth of talent at their disposal, West Brom did not manage to produce one until the end of the first-half.

Before then, McGoldrick had drawn another block from Johnstone after showing greater awareness than Barry at the far post while Sharp, beavering his way into position near the penalty spot, saw a goalbound effort blocked.

West Brom had another escape during the closing stages of the opening period when Duffy released O'Connell but United's captain could not get a touch on the centre-halves deflected cross.

If United were frustrated by that missed opportunity, they appeared absolutely shaken when Barry powered home.

A rare mistake from Oliver Norwood, gifting West Brom possession with a misdirected pass, set in motion the chain of events which saw Gibbs surge forward and find Harvey Barnes who in turn picked-out his team mate unmarked inside the box.

It was Barry's first goal for nearly a year but even he could not miss.

With Hegazi earlier fortune not to be red-carded after aiming an elbow towards Sharp as United prepared to take a corner, Moore must have been conscious West Brom had dodged a bullet when they emerged after the interval.

United did too when, as the hour mark approached, O'Connell made a vital interception to prevent the ball from reaching Gayle and Rodriguez who were both stood alone inside the area.

There were ominous signs again soon after when Gayle again advanced unhindered but Henderson, turning his shot over the crossbar, came to the hosts' rescue.

But he was left hopelessly exposed when a delightful piece of skill from Barnes confused United's defence and allowed Gibbs to find the back of the net.

United: Henderson, Stevens (Johnson 90), Baldock, O'Connell, Egan, Basham, Norwood, Fleck (Coutts 57), Duffy (Washington 76), Sharp, McGoldrick. Not used: Moore, Stearman, Cranie, Smith.

West Brom: Johnstone, Gibbs, Livermore, Phillips, Barnes (Brunt 90), Gayle, Barry, Rodriguez, Adarabioyo, Dawson, Hegazi. Not used: Myhill, Sako, Mears, Townsend, Burke, Harper.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire)

Attendance: 23,400

