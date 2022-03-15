The chances are, providing Billy Sharp steers clear of injury and Oliver Arblaster makes his debut over the coming weeks, the photograph United’s captain is planning will get taken sooner rather than later.

After all, despite turning 36 at the beginning of last month, Sharp remains the best finisher at the club’s disposal by some considerable margin.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There was a photo I saw not so long back,” he said ahead of tomorrow’s visit to Blackpool, “Of me high-fiving Oli after a game. He was a ball boy and now he’s in the squad. Hopefully he can get on the pitch soon and then we can get one of us celebrating goals together.”

Although the manager admits it is far from ideal that so many youngsters are featuring on United’s bench at such a critical stage of the campaign, he spoke in glowing terms about Arblaster’s potential ahead of the visit to Bloomfield Road; describing the England youth international as a boy with a “man’s brain”.

With Heckingbottom initially joining United as their under-23’s coach before replacing Slavisa Jokanovic in November, Sharp, who has scored 15 times this term, said: “The manager now, he knows a lot of these lads. They must be champing at the bit to get involved and I’m sure they’ll get their chances.”

Oliver Arblaster is expected to travel to Blackpool with Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“It’s important we bounce back from what happened last time out,” he added. “We’ve spoken about it and we know what’s at stake. We don’t want there to be any hangovers from that.”

Billy Sharp is Sheffield United's leading goalscorer this season: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage