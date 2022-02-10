Despite telling both Billy Sharp and Chris Basham that he wants to retain their services next season, Heckingbottom has suggested the duo could be forced to wait before discovering if United’s hierarchy agree.

Sharp, who enters this weekend’s game against Huddersfield Town having scored five goals in his last five games, recently told The Star he hopes the board make their intentions clear “before the date” written into the contract he signed two years ago. Like Basham, Sharp is scheduled to become a free agent this summer but United have 12 month options on both players.

“Financially, I think we’ll want to know where we are before anything happens on that,” Heckingbottom said. “That (the standpoint) hasn’t changed.

“Obviously I speak with the lads all the time. But I think all of that will be later. I’m just focused on the football right now, as you can imagine.”

Ben Osborn, David McGoldrick, Luke Freeman and Lys Mousset are also among those entering the closing stages of their present deals as United, who have experienced a remarkable upturn in fortunes under Heckingbottom, chase a return to the Premier League after being relegated last season.

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp could become a free agent this summer: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

The travel to West Yorkshire only a point behind sixth-placed Nottingham Forest and searching for a fifth straight Championship win following Wednesday’s victory over West Bromwich Albion. Sharp claimed both of their efforts during that match, despite turning 36 over the weekend.