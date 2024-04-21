Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sander Berge admitted he understood the boos that greeted his Sheffield United return with Burnley yesterday, after the Norwegian helped the Clarets to a 4-1 victory at Bramall Lane that hammered another huge nail in the Blades’ relegation coffin. United have now lost two games to second-bottom Burnley by a 9-1 aggregate as their slide into the Championship continued.

Despite a pre-match wish from boss Chris Wilder that Berge received a “Sheffield United welcome” on his return to Bramall Lane after being sold in the summer, after entering the final year of his Blades deal, Berge’s name was greeted with jeers when it was read out over the PA system ahead of kick-off, and every touch of the ball was booed from early on.

Speaking afterwards, Berge said: “This is a special place for me. IT was strange to be back here, after promotion, and playing against a club I have huge feelings for and a lot of respect for. I have great memories and a lot of friends here. But when the whistle goes it's all about business and you want to perform for your team, and we did well today.

“We were efficient in the box when we needed to be. I know all about the danger of Sheffield United and what they can cause, especially when they got back to 2-1 and the Kop got behind them. But then we managed to score twice and controlled the game from there.

“It was strange obviously but you have to put it aside, it's a football game and at the end of the day I'm a young boy wanting to play football. It's a special place to come even getting a few boos which is part of the game and natural but I still have a lot of love and respect for them and I think deep down the fans have the same.

“That's football sometimes, you move on and things like that happen. All in all, winning 4-1 is always a good feeling. It was a little bit strange to see everyone, there's huge respect between me and the club. There's not many of the lads I played with still in the team, it's a little bit different. But it was nice seeing George [Baldock], John Egan, Oli McBurnie, Jayden [Bogle]... there's still lads I know well so it was a little bit strange but I did my part for Burnley and that was important.”

Berge played a part in United’s ninth-placed Premier League in 2019/20 and then was an integral figure in their promotion back to the top-flight last season before being sold on the eve of the new campaign. Asked if he had a message for the Blades fans who did welcome him back to Bramall Lane, clapping him from the pitch after the game with applause that was reciprocated, he said: “Just that I wish them all the best for the future.