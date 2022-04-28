Sheffield United: Boss admits players are asking takeover questions at a critical stage of the season

But speaking ahead of a match which could see United take a huge step towards reaching the Championship play-offs, the 44-year-old has denied reports that American Henry Mauriss wants to purchase HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s shareholding will prove a distraction either at Loftus Road or when Fulham visit Bramall Lane next weekend.

“One or two of the lads have asked if it’s legitimate or if there’s anything in it,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “But to be honest, I probably know less than you guys. We know there’s been reports, obviously. And we know that nothing has happened.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom admits some of his players have asked questions about the proposed takeover: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We also know that it’s not our business really. We are just concentrating on what we can control and our next match.”

Despite Heckingbottom’s best efforts to ensure United’s focus remains solely on football as they prepare for the penultimate assignment on their regular season schedule, he spent long periods of his latest media briefing addressing questions about Mauriss and Prince Abdullah’s intentions.

Having wrestled control of United following a High Court battle with former long-standing owner and co-owner Kevin McCabe in September 2019, the Saudi Arabian has previously admitted he would welcome discussions with potential investors. As this newspaper revealed yesterday, a delegation from the Middle Eastern kingdom met with Prince Abdullah and several of his closest associates earlier this term, before Mauriss - the chief executive of California based media company ClearTV - made his approach. It remains unclear exactly how far his bid has progressed or if proof of funds have been provided, with Mauriss being linked with the purchase of Newcastle.

Sixth in the table, United hope both George Baldock and John Fleck will be available for selection against Rangers after Heckingbottom confirmed the pair are “managing” their way through “their own” fitness issues.

H.R.H Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (left) has admitetd he would welcome investment at Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage