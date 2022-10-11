Sander Berge, Max Lowe, Oli McBurnie... The top 10 Sheffield United players this season revealed in pictures
Every Sheffield United fan will have their own opinion about who has been the best player so far for the Blades this season.
United’s promotion push has hit a couple of hurdles in the past couple of weeks as they returned from the international break injury ravaged and without a win in three after a draw with Birmingham City and two defeats to QPR and Stoke City.
However, the hugely impressive start to the campaign gave them a buffer and Paul Heckingbottom’s side remain top of the division, albeit on goal difference.
During that sterling run of fine form, there have been a decent number of consistently excellent performers right from the goalkeeper through to the frontline.
Consecutive Manager of the Month awards for August and Spetember for boss Heckingbottom suggests it’s very much a team effort.
“The players, staff and supporters all deserve credit, we’ve got an impressive environment at Bramall Lane and hopefully we will continue to pick up points as we work towards the World Cup break,” he said after picking up the second of those prizes.
But who has stood out individually? We looked at the average rating on stats site whoscored.com to pick out the top 10 best players so far this season, taking those who have played six matches or more.