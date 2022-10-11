United’s promotion push has hit a couple of hurdles in the past couple of weeks as they returned from the international break injury ravaged and without a win in three after a draw with Birmingham City and two defeats to QPR and Stoke City.

However, the hugely impressive start to the campaign gave them a buffer and Paul Heckingbottom’s side remain top of the division, albeit on goal difference.

During that sterling run of fine form, there have been a decent number of consistently excellent performers right from the goalkeeper through to the frontline.

Consecutive Manager of the Month awards for August and Spetember for boss Heckingbottom suggests it’s very much a team effort.

“The players, staff and supporters all deserve credit, we’ve got an impressive environment at Bramall Lane and hopefully we will continue to pick up points as we work towards the World Cup break,” he said after picking up the second of those prizes.

But who has stood out individually? We looked at the average rating on stats site whoscored.com to pick out the top 10 best players so far this season, taking those who have played six matches or more.

1. The Top 10 Blades players so far this season There have been a number of top performers so far for Sheffield United this season with the Blades on top of the Championship

2. 10th: Wes Foderingham - 6.68 Whoscored have given Wes Foderingham a rating of 6.68 with the goalkeeper continuing his fine form from last season, even if he hasn't had quite as many big saves to make.

3. 9th: Tommy Doyle - 6.86 Something of a quiet unsung hero, Tommy Doyle has been excellent in the middle of the park, settling in well to a system that clearly suits the loanee from Man City

4. 8th: Chris Basham - 6.88 Hard to believe that at one point, albeit under a different manager, Chris Basham's time at United looked to be coming to an end. Thankfully he remains a key man at the Blades and although it's not been a great week or so for the defender, overall he's been excellent.