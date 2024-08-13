Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United are understood to have inserted a sell-on clause into the deal that saw Sander Berge join Burnley last summer

The future of former Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge remains in doubt as some big-name clubs hover, according to reports.

The Norway international has been linked with a big-money move to Manchester United, with multiple reports suggesting that Burnley, for whom Berge joined from the Blades last summer, would be holding out for a £30 million fee.

Speculation around Berge will have intensified after he was left out of Monday night’s impressive victory for Burnley over Luton Town in the Clarets’ Championship opener but new boss Scott Parker maintained that injury was the reason for that omission.

“He’s got a slight quad injury,” he said after Monday’s win. “I sense you’re asking the question because you don’t believe that he’s injured. I’m not going to speculate on Sander or any of the players.

“We know how football works, there’s a transfer window at this moment in time. Every player in any club, it is what it is. Sander has been nothing but ultra professional. We’ll see what happens.”

Berge left Sheffield United for Burnley just before the start of last year’s Premier League season for a fee of around £12 million. A sell-on clause is understood to have been inserted into the deal that took Berge to Turf Moor, with United entitled to a percentage of the profits that the Clarets would receive should a move come about.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Manchester United had Berge on a list of potential targets should they fail to attract their ain options.