Rotherham United have revised the offer on the table for Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp, as the Bramall Lane legend waits to make the next move of his career.

The 37-year-old left his boyhood club at the expiry of his contract earlier this summer but is determined to prolong his playing career at the highest possible level. No-one has scored more goals in the Championship than the former Blades skipper, a pedigree that led to Sharp’s former club as a youngster tabling an offer to bring him to the New York Stadium well over a month ago.

But the deal was not signed and has now been revised by the Millers, who have signed former trialist Andre Green and are also looking for another striker ahead of the start of the Championship season this weekend.

Sharp has also been linked with a switch to Derby County in recent times, despite a fraught relationship with sections of the Rams’ fanbase. And Millers boss Matt Taylor said: “I have to be honest, that offer has had to change because of what we’ve spent elsewhere. What was there six weeks ago, we can’t match that anymore. What we have left to spend is a lot less than we had previously.

“We have brought in players who we feel have made us better, some of them loans, some of them permanent, and we’re still looking to add to that number. We might not have much left to spend but anyone we do bring in has to be full value. We have to be realistic in what we’ve spent so far and what we’ve got left.”

Taylor, though, has not not ruled out the possibility of Sharp returning to Rotherham, where he spent time as a youngster before moving to Bramall Lane in the first of three spells. “Every player’s market will continually change, like our market has changed,” Taylor added, speaking to our sister paper the Rotherham Advertiser.

