Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor spoke of the “growing relationship” between his team and Sheffield United after watching the latest meeting between the two clubs end in stalemate.

The last side to beat United in any competition, having secured a narrow victory at Bramall Lane three months earlier, Taylor outlined his respect for the visitors’ following the return fixture inside New York Stadium.

Having limited Paul Heckingbottom’s men to only two shots on target all game, despite United enjoying over 60 percent of the possession, the former Exeter City chief declared himself as being “content” with the result of today’s South Yorkshire derby. Particularly as he insisted his men had just faced a squad which is destined to win promotion from the Championship.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor spoke of his respect for Sheffield United: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

“I thought we did well, because they’re a quality group,” he said. “There’s a respect there, you can see it, and I think that’s a sign of the growing relationship between us both.

“We defended well, we did what we had to around our own box. Because you can see, when they go through that middle third, the quality that they’ve got. I thought some of their work there was excellent.”

Second in the table, and having finished the contest still boasting a double digit lead over third place, Heckingbottom admitted United had failed to make the most of the promising positions they engineered against opponents who signed seven new players during the transfer window. That injection of fresh talent proved crucial, equipping Rotherham with a verve which belied their lowly position in the table.

Oli McBurnie battles it out against Rotherham at New York Stadium: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Heckingbottom, whose employers were placed under a transfer embargo before last week’s deadline after failing to pay their debts, reciprocated Taylor’s gesture afterwards; insisting Rotherham will avoid relegation back to League One.

If the hosts are staying up then the 45-year-old’s opposite number predicted United are definitely going up, as he also ignored the unwritten rule that local rivals must not praise their neighbours in any shape or form.

“I can’t see anyone catching them,” Taylor replied, when asked if United are destined for the Premier League. “They’re easily the second best team and I say that, having just played Watford and Blackburn Rovers, without any disrespect to the rest of the division.”