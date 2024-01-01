Sheffield United are targeting a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window, with Rotherham United stopper Viktor Johansson a player who has a number of admirers amongst the Blades fanbase. The Swedish international has been a key man for the Millers and helped keep them in the Championship last season, maintaing his levels this time around in another season of struggle.

With both Wes Foderingham and Adam Davies, plus No.3 Jordan Amissah, now in the final six months of their current deals, the goalkeeping department is seen as something of a priority and although United have offered Foderingham a new deal, his bargaining position has hardly been strengthened by high-profile errors or moments of uncertainty in games against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Luton Town over the festive period.

Johansson signed a new deal with the Millers last January that ties him to the New York Stadium until the end of next season. United's neighbours would sell one of their prized assets but would hold out for an offer in the millions before being tempted into doing business. "Every player is available for a certain price, no matter who they play for," admitted the Millers' newly-appointed boss Leam Richardson, as quoted by our sister 'paper the Rotherham Advertiser.