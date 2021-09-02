Robin Olsen's Sheffield United switch given thumbs-up by his Sweden boss

Olsen, Sweden’s No.1 goalkeeper, was confirmed as a Blades player for the remainder of the season just after the 11pm deadline on Tuesday evening, with the paperwork going through before the window slammed shut.

The Roma goalkeeper is away with Sweden on international duty ahead of their games against Spain, Uzbekistan and Greece over the break, before linking up with his new Blades teammates ahead of their Championship clash with Peterborough United next weekend.

“I think it’s good because it feels like he will get a lot of playing time and it’s important,” Sweden boss Janne Andersson said.

“I haven’t had time to talk to Robin about it either but of course, I assume he wanted this. It is basically about going to a club where he gets to play and then I assume that he is satisfied with the circumstances.”

Emil Forsberg, the RB Leipzig and Sweden midfielder, was also happy for his teammate, who spent time on loan at Everton last season.

“It was action, that’s how it is on deadline day. It finally worked out, I am extremely happy for Robin’s sake,” Forsberg said.

Janne Andersson, head coach of Sweden shakes hands with Robin Olsen (David Ramos/Getty Images)

“We went to bed right after, so there was not much time to celebrate.”