United rejected an offer, thought to be in the region of £5million plus add-ons, from the Premier League club over the weekend, with sources in the North-West suggesting that the Toffees may need to double that to tempt United to the negotiating table.

But Everton, whose boss Rafa Benitez is an admirer of the teenager’s talents, are not giving up in their chase and will continue to monitor Jebbison’s progress at the Pirelli Stadium this season, where the striker hopes to learn under the tutelage of former Chelsea and Netherlands forward Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Everton know that their offer will become more attractive if United have not regained their Premier League status at the first attempt by the time Jebbison returns to Bramall Lane next summer – although the Blades appear to have learned their lessons from mistakes of the past, including allowing Dominic Calvert-Lewin to join Everton for a bargain fee before watching him flourish into an England international and one of the top-flight’s best homegrown marksmen.

Jebbison, who was born in Canada before moving to England as a youngster, made a lasting impression on Everton when he scored the winner at Goodison Park towards the end of last season, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history to find the back of the net on their full debut.

He was subsequently called up to the England U19 squad, after making his debut for the U18s, and has also been named in Canada’s provisional 60-man squad for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup this summer.

"Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is a manager who's played at the highest standard,” Jebbison said, “and we got on really well when we first had a chat and have lots in common.

Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United will spend the season on loan at Burton Albion: Simon Bellis/ Sportimage

"I think I have a lot I can learn from him and that's why I thought coming to Burton is the best move as he can help to develop me as a striker.

"I'm buzzing to be signing for Burton. I can't wait to get training and the hard work starts now.”

The youngster, who United’s hierarchy were keen to send to Beerschot in Belgium as part of their United World project, featured in both of the Blades’ EFL Cup games this season against Carlisle United and Derby County but finds his path blocked to the starting XI in Championship action by SIX senior strikers on Slavisa Jokanović’s books.

Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United during the media day: Andrew Yates /Sportimage

"We are delighted to have got him in,” Hasselbaink added.

"It’s very refreshing to see that he has chosen us ahead of a lot of other big clubs, and that he is thinking about his development with us.

"Daniel is a big, big talent who we are delighted to have. We’re expecting good things and a lot of hard work from him. I also have to say a big thank you to Sheffield United for trusting us."