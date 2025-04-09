Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rival boss highlights Sheffield United "weakness" in promotion race verdict after untimely Millwall defeat

Alex Neil, the Millwall manager, made no attempt to undeplay the magnitude of his side’s win at Sheffield United last night after admitting that “everyone expects [United] to get promoted this season.” Neil’s men dealt United’s automatic promotion hopes a huge blow as Josh Coburn’s first-half winner sentenced them to a second successive 1-0 defeat.

That untimely drop in form has seen United drop from top of the table down to third, with Leeds re-taking top spot in a division that has seen its lead swap hands 27 times this season. But the Blades are still only two points behind Leeds and second-placed Burnley with five games to go - including a mouthwatering Easter Monday clash at Turf Moor that becomes bigger with each passing week.

United had chances to get back into the game against Millwall and should have had a penalty when Anel Ahmedhodzic almost had the shirt ripped off his back by Jake Cooper at a corner. But they couldn’t find a way past Lukas Jensen, who foiled Harrison Burrows and Ben Brereton Diaz, on a disconsolate evening at Bramall Lane.

“It’s a really good result for us,” Neil said afterwards. “We knew coming here it was going to be a really tough game. Sheffield United have won more matches at this level than anybody else this season, and deservedly so.

“We knew coming here was going to be hard and we were going to have to get the balance right between playing, between carrying a threat and between defending. I thought we did that.

“We knew there was going to be a little bit of an onslaught to start the second half, we were going to have to see it through maybe 10 or 15 minutes. We did that and then I thought we carried a real threat. I thought the clearer chances in the game fell to us.

“Sheffield United are one of the lowest teams in the league for this metric”

“Obviously they’re going to have their moments and they’ve got maybe one past the post, a couple of saves for Lukas, but it’s mainly through bodies and through a ruck. What we did know coming here is Sheffield United are one of the lowest teams in the league for crossing the ball.

“What we do know about ourselves, we are one of the best teams at defending the middle of the box. So our strategy was to stay narrow and let them work outside us and make sure we try and defend the box well. If we did that we felt we would’ve given ourselves an opportunity and a chance to win the game.”

Ironically one of United’s best chances did come from a cross into the box, Harrison Burrows finding sub Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in space but his shot was deflected wide by Tristan Crama, but the Blades may have to overcome similarly stubborn opposition between now and the end of the season if they are to get back on the horse and avoid entering the lottery of the play-offs.

“We didn't intend to come here and sit behind the ball,” Neil added. “I kept screaming at them to get up the pitch and I thought our press was good. You've got to respect your opponent; Sheffield United are a really good side, one of the best teams in the league, and everyone will expect them to get promoted this season. But we have our own agenda and we didn't just come here to make up the numbers.”