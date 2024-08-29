Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United braced for further Anel Ahmedhodzic transfer interest ahead of transfer deadline

Sheffield United are bracing themselves for further interest in defender Anel Ahmedhodzic ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline after two more clubs reportedly joined his list of suitors. The Bosnian defender had been widely expected to leave Bramall Lane after relegation from the Premier League earlier this year but, on the eve of deadline day, remains at Bramall Lane.

The Star has been told that newly-promoted Ipswich Town made a serious play for Ahmedhodzic of late, before signing Burnley’s Dara O'Shea for £15m, while Wolves have also been linked after selling Max Kilman to West Ham for £40m. Now Crystal Palace, also in the hunt for defensive reinforcements after selling Joachim Andersen to Fulham for around £30m, have reportedly taken a look at Ahmedhodzic, while Sky Sports are suggesting that Porto may also make a move before tomorrow’s 11pm deadline.

Speculation that Ahmedhodzic was on his way out of the Bramall Lane exit door only increased when he missed the weekend trip to Norwich City through illness, but Chris Wilder insisted that there was “no spin” there and the defender returned to the teamsheet for Tuesday night’s disappointing League Cup defeat at Barnsley.

United have already pulled in close to £20m this summer through the sales of Will Osula to Newcastle, whose £10m initial purchase could rise to £15m with add-ons, and Jayden Bogle’s move to Leeds, who recently made a £13m offer for Blades key man Gus Hamer. Hamer, along with Oliver Arblaster and Vini Souza, has been linked with a United exit since relegation but impressed Wilder with his attitude on Tuesday at Oakwell.