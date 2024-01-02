Watch more of our videos on Shots!

His cameo appearance on the Etihad Stadium turf lasted for a matter of minutes but after 14 and a half months of injury hell, it will have felt like the world for Rhys Norrington-Davies. The Sheffield United man damaged a hamstring last October away at Coventry, not only wrecking his World Cup dream but at one stage also putting his career in some doubt.

But he has ridden every setback, passed every hurdle and was rewarded by boss Chris Wilder with a late appearance off the bench in the closing stages of Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City. It was also Norrington-Davies' Premier League debut, a few years after a loan spell with Barrow in the National League, and the first of many as he builds towards full fitness and a chance to reclaim the left wing-back slot as his own.

It was some rare positive news on the injury front for the Blades in a season which has already seen Chris Basham, John Egan and Tom Davies ruled out with long-term injuries. Davies is on the comeback trail, alongside Rhian Brewster, but Oli McBurnie is still struggling with his groin issue while Max Lowe, Anel Ahmedhodzic and George Baldock have also missed games of late with various injuries.

"That was more psychological for him, a little bit of a well done," said boss Wilder. "It was only five minutes he was on the pitch but he'll get more in this period. I'm not getting soft but it was a bit of a well done, for the work he's done away from the lights to allow him to get back onto the pitch.