Sheffield United fans' self-deprecating humour drew praise from their counterparts at Manchester City during their 2-0 defeat at the Etihad on Saturday. Goals in each half from Rodri and Julian Alvarez completed a comfortable win for the hosts, who were celebrating a remarkable year that saw them win five trophies.

During the game City fans behind Wes Foderingham's goal tried to keep their "Champions again, olé, olé" song going and it certainly reached the Blades fans to their right, who responded in kind by changing the words to pay tribute to Jack Robinson. Unitedites also poked fun at their position at the bottom of the table by singing "Championship again, olé, olé" and also throwing in the taunt: "We nicked your song, olé, olé" for good measure.