Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in these 17 photos from Man City as Blades' "quality" chants draw praise
Sheffield United fans cheered on their side in numbers as they lost 2-0 at Manchester City
Sheffield United fans' self-deprecating humour drew praise from their counterparts at Manchester City during their 2-0 defeat at the Etihad on Saturday. Goals in each half from Rodri and Julian Alvarez completed a comfortable win for the hosts, who were celebrating a remarkable year that saw them win five trophies.
During the game City fans behind Wes Foderingham's goal tried to keep their "Champions again, olé, olé" song going and it certainly reached the Blades fans to their right, who responded in kind by changing the words to pay tribute to Jack Robinson. Unitedites also poked fun at their position at the bottom of the table by singing "Championship again, olé, olé" and also throwing in the taunt: "We nicked your song, olé, olé" for good measure.
As ever our cameras were trained on the away end and here are 17 of the best fan photos from the away end at the Etihad - can you spot yourself, or anyone you know?