The young full-back was named in former Blade Rob Page’s 26-man for the tournament, but he didn’t manage to get on the pitch as Wales’ campaign was ended at the round of 16 stage by eventual semi-finalists Denmark.

Like United’s other representatives at the Euros, including Scotland’s John Fleck and Aaron Ramsdale of England, Norrington-Davies was offered an extended period of holiday to recuperate after the Euros.

But the 22-year-old instead opted to report back early, in a bid to impress new boss Slavisa Jokanović after impressing last season on loan at Luton Town and Stoke City in the Championship.

“I think it's the best decision,” Norrington-Davies admitted.

“I had a little bit of time off, a week or so, and I felt I was in good shape physically and mentally. So I thought I'd come back in, and make an impression for the new manager.

Rhys Norrington-Davies was on international duty with Wales this summer, before cutting short his summer break to return to training with Sheffield United: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“The Euros was a great experience overall. I was a bit disappointed not to get any minutes while I was out there, but just being involved in the 26-man squad was great.

“I need to build on that now, hopefully we’ll qualify for the World Cup in about 18 months and keep going.”