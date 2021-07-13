Walker and Maguire, now of Manchester City and Manchester United respectively, were both born in Sheffield and came through the ranks at the club they supported from a young age. Walker was sold to Spurs in 2009, while Maguire moved to Hull five years later. Both players later became the most expensive defender in world football history.

The pair were joined by England teammate Raheem Sterling in the team of the tournament, which was dominated by Italian players after they won the trophy at Wembley.

Walker and Maguire were included after England conceded just two goals from open play in the entire tournament, one in the semi-final and one in the final. Maguire also smashed his penalty in the final shootout into the top corner of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the final heartbreak, Maguire posted a photo of the aftermath on his social media channels, with the simple caption: “Win together - lose together. We’ll be back.”

The 11 players were chosen by a panel of UEFA ‘technical observers’, including ex-England manager Fabio Capello, Robbie Keane and David Moyes.

Full team: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy), Kyle Walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy), Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark), Jorginho (Italy), Pedri (Spain), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England).