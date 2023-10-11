Rhian Brewster’s Sheffield United pledge after increased maturity in injury comeback

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rhian Brewster is determined to repay Sheffield United for their support throughout his long injury absence, by firing them to Premier League safety this season. The Blades’ record signing hit the target in his comeback start for the U21s this week against Reading and hopes it can be the first of many.

Brewster spent 11 months sidelined with a serious hamstring injury and has shed weight, and altered his running style, to minimise the risk of any recurrence. After a couple of cameos in United’s Premier League games, he may be in a position to start after the international break - and has made no secret of his target when he does.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People have been behind me - the fans, the gaffer - and I want to replay the favour and keep the Bladesmen up,” the former Liverpool starlet said. “You could say it hasn’t really started from a goals point of view but for me, it’s just trying to get back to working hard and playing for the team.

“I think I’ve matured quite a bit in the three years I have been here. The gaffer has said he’s seen that on and off the pitch with recovery, taking on information during games and the way I play. For example, if I wasn’t in the team previously, I’d be angry and take it out during training. I wouldn’t do everything properly. Now the gaffer says: ‘You’re going to be angry you’re not in the team, but what do you do from there?’

“Ultimately if I’m training well then I’ll be the first one to come on and change the game. He will trust me, if he knows I’m still taking on the information, so ultimately it’s to help me but also the team. If I’m angry and not paying attention to the information that he might give to me on the Friday, and I do something different, then it could cost us the game. Then I can’t blame anyone but myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It may have only been an U21s game against Reading, in front of a sparse crowd at Chesterfield’s home stadium, but Brewster’s goal - a predatory finish from a good left-wing cross - could prove to be an important moment in the context of the Blades’ season if he builds on it and helps the survival effort for Paul Heckingbottom’s men.

“If you don’t have confidence in yourself, who else is going to have confidence in you?” said the 23-year-old, when asked if he still believes he can succeed at Premier League level after a stop-start Blades career so far since his big-money move from Anfield three years ago.