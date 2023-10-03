Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Heckingbottom believes Rhian Brewster can make a difference in Sheffield United’s push for Premier League survival this season after making his return to action for the first time in 11 months at the weekend. The Blades’ record signing came off the bench at West Ham after returning to fitness following a hamstring injury.

With Oli McBurnie also back available after his early-season absence, boss Heckingbottom now has more options in his forward line as his side look for their first win of the season. Cameron Archer is the only Blades striker to score so far this season ahead of Saturday’s trip to Fulham and although Brewster’s return will be carefully managed, to minimise any risk of another injury blow, his return could prove a real boost to United’s season of struggle so far.

“The last 18 months have been really tough for Rhian,” Heckingbottom said. “We’re delighted to have him back and to have him fit and available is great. More so, I’m personally delighted for Rhian and to see him on the teamsheet again. Would the medical team have wanted him playing 20 minutes? Probably not, because everyone’s scared of what could possibly happen.

“But he trained so well for two weeks and was desperate to be involved, so I wanted to reward him that little bit. We know we’ll have to be patient, we’re on the same page, but why can’t he contribute? We need to use everything we’ve got to try and get these points.”

It’s one of the oldest clichés in the book but Heckingbottom agreed with the suggestion that Brewster’s return could have the impact of a new signing, both on the field and off it with his personality around the squad. “There were a couple of little flashes where he got in, and combinations which we have been seeing,” the Blades boss added. “If a ball drops to him you’d back him to score and he has been showing that in training. We will be using him, definitely.

“We know we have to be patient but he could be one of those players who helps us pick up points with his cameos as we keep improving his ability to play. He has got personality. With us playing for so long in games now, we want those options from the bench.