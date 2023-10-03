Sheffield United fear contract stand-off with Liverpool target after fellow starlet penned new deal
Blades keen to tie young stars to long-term deals
Sheffield United are fearful of a contract stand-off with one of their highly-rated young starlets Daniel Jebbison, after his teammate Will Osula penned a new deal yesterday. Osula committed his future to United until at least the summer of 2027, with the Blades also keen to ensure his fellow 20-year-old Jebbison followed suit.
But progress has been frustrating so far, a process not helped by the England youth international’s recent absence with a health issue, and United are concerned about potentially losing the striker for nothing when his contract expires next summer. The Star understands that United do not have an option in their favour to extend it automatically, meaning Jebbison could even agree a pre-contract move abroad as soon as January - which would see the Blades receive only a small compensation fee.
Jebbison burst onto the scene towards the end of United’s last stay in the top-flight, making Premier League history with the winning goal on his full debut in victory away at Everton after being given a chance by boss Paul Heckingbottom during his caretaker spell in charge. He has since been linked with a number of top clubs, with Liverpool amongst the top clubs known to be keeping an eye on his progress. Their city rivals Everton have previously seen an offer rejected, but United may be tempted to cash in on Jebbison in January if they cannot make inroads over a new contract.
Jebbison has scored three goals in 34 senior games for the Blades and has been overtaken by fellow prodigy Osula in the Bramall Lane pecking order, after an injury in pre-season was followed by the health issue. Osula yesterday signed a new four-year deal at United, with boss Heckingbottom admitting it had been in the pipeline for some time. United also ensured they tied starlet Louie Marsh to a new contract before sanctioning his loan move to Doncaster Rovers, as they look to wrestle back control in terms of expiry dates. A number of first-team stars, including Oli McBurnie, Wes Foderingham and Ollie Norwood, are scheduled to become free agents at the end of the current season.