Rhian Brewster: Sheffield United striker reveals a new-found motivation
Earlier in the season when game time was very hard to come by for Sheffield United, Rhian Brewster went on international duty with England under 21s hoping to just get playing.
Now, after two consecutive starts for the Blades and the long-awaited first league goal, Brewster has headed off with a brand new oulook and a spring in his step.
The under 21s, managed by former Blades coach Lee Carsley, have a Euros qualifier against Czech Republic on Thursday night at Burnley’s Turf Moor. Unfortunately for Brewster, a shockingly unfair red card against Andorra last month rules the forward out of that one, but he will return to the line-up for a friendly against Georgia On Tuesday.
And he says he’s gone to the squad with a lot more confidence than he had in previous international breaks, hopefully using that to come back firing when United take on Coventry in the Championship’s early kick off a week on Saturday
"Before I haven't been playing and to go away and get a few games there keeps you ticking over and I love playing for my country as well so it's a win-win for me,” he said. “Obviously now I have played two games and I can go away - I'm banned for the first game - hopefully the second game I get a few more minutes and come back raring to go for Coventry.”
On putting what had been a diffiult campaign behind him now, Brewster added: “I can't put my finger on [why things hadn’t been working out] but hopefully I can move on to the future and score more goals for Sheffield United. ”