Rhian Brewster: Sheffield United striker reveals a new-found motivation

Now, after two consecutive starts for the Blades and the long-awaited first league goal, Brewster has headed off with a brand new oulook and a spring in his step.

The under 21s, managed by former Blades coach Lee Carsley, have a Euros qualifier against Czech Republic on Thursday night at Burnley’s Turf Moor. Unfortunately for Brewster, a shockingly unfair red card against Andorra last month rules the forward out of that one, but he will return to the line-up for a friendly against Georgia On Tuesday.

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United and England U21s (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

And he says he’s gone to the squad with a lot more confidence than he had in previous international breaks, hopefully using that to come back firing when United take on Coventry in the Championship’s early kick off a week on Saturday

"Before I haven't been playing and to go away and get a few games there keeps you ticking over and I love playing for my country as well so it's a win-win for me,” he said. “Obviously now I have played two games and I can go away - I'm banned for the first game - hopefully the second game I get a few more minutes and come back raring to go for Coventry.”