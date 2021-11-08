Brewster scored his league goal since becoming the most expensive player in United’s history during last weekend’s defeat by Tony Mowbray’s side, producing a superb finish to fire the visitors in front before they eventually succumbed 3-1.

Jokanovic accused his team of lacking maturity against opponents beaten 7-0 by Fulham only three days earlier, admitting some of its members need to “grow up” following a result which saw United enter the international break 18th in the Championship table.

But the Serb, whose careful handling of Brewster appears to have gone some way towards replenishing the confidence he had lost after leaving Liverpool 13 months ago, confirmed the £23.5m signing is now being encouraged to focus on November 20th’s game against Coventry City rather than what went wrong at Ewood Park.

Rhian Brewster is congratulated on his goal for Sheffield United at Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I don’t want to put anyone under pressure,” Jokanovic said. “But obviously we can’t be waiting any more time for him to score another. Getting his first will be a plus for him. It should help him.

“Okay, I’ve been asked about Rhian and, personally, it is very good news for him and hopefully us.

“But on a wider aspect, we are about more than Rhian. Another part of the team needs to grow up.”

Rhian Brewster has been called-up by England under-21's again: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Brewster reported for duty with England’s under-21 squad after United’s trip to Lancashire, with Lee Carsley’s Young Lions scheduled to face the Czech Republic in a European Championship qualifier on Thursday before travelling to Georgia next week.

Brewster was controversially sent-off on his last appearance for his country, with Jokanovic taking the decision to rest him from first team action altogether after his return to South Yorkshire. But the 21-year-old has now started United’s last two games, having been recalled for their draw with Nottingham Forest earlier this month.