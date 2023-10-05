Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rhian Brewster is determined to repay Sheffield United supporters’ faith during his long injury absence, by helping the Blades to Premier League survival this season. The club’s record signing returned at West Ham last weekend after a hamstring issue that kept him sidelined for 11 months.

During that time he watched his teammates reclaim their place in the Premier League and will be in the squad for this weekend’s trip to Fulham as Paul Heckingbottom’s side look for their first win of the current season. The most recent injury was Brewster’s second serious hamstring issue in his three years at Bramall Lane, and he is determined to make up for lost time.

“It seems like every time I’m getting into the swing of things, something happens,” he admitted. “You’ve just got to keep motivated, like I am, and keep wanting to push on and score some goals for Sheffield United, that I think I owe the fans.”

Even during his toughest times Brewster remained positive, with an energy and enthusiasm that can bring a boost to the Blades both on and off the field as they look to kickstart their faltering season. “That comes from the players being around me and supporting me the whole way, and the manager and staff as well,” Brewster said of his outlook.