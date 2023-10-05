Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Heckingbottom has been left ruing another big injury blow for Sheffield United with his skipper John Egan expected to be "out for a while". The Republic of Ireland international limped off at West Ham last weekend after falling awkwardly from an attacking corner.

Egan will see a specialist tomorrow while his teammates prepare for their Premier League clash away at Fulham, with the Blades bracing themselves for bad news. Auston Trusty and Chris Basham are on standby to potentially replace Egan at Craven Cottage as the Blades look for their first win of the Premier League season, with boss Heckingbottom expected to keep faith with the 3-5-2 formation that has brought United such joy over the last few seasons.

Egan was already ruled out of Ireland's games over the upcoming international break but will also miss the clash with Fulham. "He's going to be out for a while. Another one. I don't know what we've done wrong or who we've upset, but it's another big one. He'll see a specialist tomorrow.

"He's going to be out for a while. It's a blow, I can't deny that. We want everyone fit and have the options in the XI and on the bench, but it's an opportunity for someone else to step in. That's how we've always looked at it, and we'll continue to look at it that way."