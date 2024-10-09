Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rhian Brewster determined to repay Sheffield United faith after “outstanding” verdict ahead of crunch Leeds United trip

Rhian Brewster is desperate to repay the faith shown in him by Sheffield United’s staff, teammates and supporters after admitting he doesn’t feel any undue pressure after his torrid time with injuries. The former Liverpool man is back fit and made his first start of the new season in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Luton Town, his performance described as “outstanding” by boss Chris Wilder.

There is no denying that the big-money move has not worked out for either party so far but Brewster’s bad luck with injuries has been a more than contributing factor. Now in the final year of the initial deal he signed back in 2020, he is looking to recapture the form which saw Wilder earmark him as the best No.9 in the world for his age group when he arrived at Bramall Lane.

It has now been more than two calendar years since Brewster’s last goal in United colours, away at Stoke City in the last promotion season, but his bright performance in a supporting striker role against Luton offered some hope for the future as he picked up an assist for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s second goal. With United facing a big month or so of fixtures once they return from the international break Brewster will enjoy more opportunities going forward - and is determined to take them.

“I feel there's not really a lot of pressure on me,” the striker admitted. “I feel everyone's behind me because of what's happened with the injuries and stuff. Everyone wants me to do well so I'm trying to do well for them as much as myself. The fans, the coaching staff and even the players. I wouldn’t wish injury on anyone and after being out for such a long time, it’s about trying to stay fit. Take every moment as it comes, because when I was injured I just wanted to be out there. Now I am fit, I just want to stay out there.”

It will be difficult for Brewster to find any positives in his long spells on the sidelines but they have at least offered him some perspective, after a career that had embarked on a largely upward trajectory before they began to take hold. He speaks with a maturity that belies his age - he feels like he has been around forever now, but is still only 24 years old - and is embracing a role as one of the senior players now in a United squad that underwent such change in the summer.

“People lead in different ways,” he added. “Robbo [club captain Jack Robinson] is more vocal and leads on the pitch but, for example Blaster [vice-skipper Oliver Arblaster] does it differently, on the ball. This season was different for me because I’m still young but I’m one of the senior lads now. I’ll still be myself, giving my opinion and sometimes, people need digging out. I need digging out as well sometimes and I can't do that if I'm not doing it myself. I'm going to bring the fight and everyone is going to do that. We fight as a team and we push on as a team.”