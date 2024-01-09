While, with the greatest of respect to Gillingham, Sheffield United hope that Saturday's 4-0 FA Cup third-round win at Priestfield is simply a stepping stone to bigger and better things in the second half of their season, it is a game that will have meant the world to defender Rhys Norrington-Davies as he made another huge step in his recovery after 14 months on the sidelines.

The Welsh international started his first game since October 2022 against the League Two side, playing slightly out of position at left centre-half and playing almost the entire 90 minutes before being withdrawn late on. After a brief cameo a week earlier for the final few minutes at Manchester City, the start came a little sooner than many had expected but the 24-year-old came through it unscathed, then becoming the subject of attention from his teammates and manager in the away dressing room.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were delighted for him in the changing room afterwards, we said a few words," said Wilder. "It wasn't really about the game. A big part of the chat afterwards was about a certain individual who had been out for 14 months and had question marks about him. I didn't have any doubts about playing him, although I had the sports scientists and conditioners swarming over me. But I did say to him that he didn't really have to do anything. He just had to head it and pass it, and he headed it and he passed it.

"Fourteen months away from the lights, coming in early and leaving late. Especially watching his teammates be successful, getting promotion and getting to a cup semi-final. He'd have desperately wanted to be a part of that but had to go through the process, and has done it through dedication. It shows what a good person and individual he is, as well as a good player."

There was almost double delight for United's returning players as Rhian Brewster came off the bench as he continues his own journey back to full fitness, and almost marked it with a goal. A good pass from Gus Hamer sent him free one-on-one but, perhaps lacking a bit of sharpness after less than 200 minutes of first-team football in 14 months, his shot was straight at Jake Turner and the Gillingham goalkeeper blocked with his body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad