The Sheffield United supporters who made the long slog down to Gillingham on Saturday were rewarded with a first away win since May as their side booked their place in round four. Braces in either half from Will Osula and James McAtee sealed a 4-0 win for the Blades at Priestfield.

"I'm delighted most of all for the fans who have made the long journey south, because they've been here before and got done 4-0," said boss Chris Wilder. "So it was great to turn that around from our point of view." As ever our snappers were on hand to capture some of the hardy fans who travelled in the away end, and here are 21 of the best photos - can you spot yourself, or anyone you know?