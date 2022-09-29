News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield United in Fifa 23: First look gallery at Blades, including Sander Berge's ridiculous 'likeness'

The standard edition of the world’s biggest football game is released tomorrow morning – but here is a first close look at Sheffield United within the world of Fifa 23.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:20 am
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:30 am

The launch of the Fifa game is always eagerly-anticipated around the world, with gamers getting ready to get stuck into the game and master its differences from the previous guise. This is also the last Fifa in its current guise, with makers EA Sports and the game’s governing body set to part ways after this edition.

As expected United have some decent ratings in the game, with John Egan, Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge amongst their strongest.

'Killing the game' - United boss's plea ahead of Birmingham clash

And while most of the Blades squad have face-scans in the game courtesy of their time in the Premier League not so long ago, star man Berge does not – with his character in the game only bearing a passing resemblance to the Norwegian international at best.

We’ve compliled a gallery of first-look screenshots of the game featuring the Blades’ new kits, Bramall Lane and new boy Anel Ahmedhodzic – who also doesn’t have a face scan.

1. Scottish Hero

John Fleck celebrates a goal in front of a packed Bramall Lane in the Blades' new home kit

Photo: Fifa 23

Photo Sales

2. BDTBL

Bramall Lane was included in the game following United's promotion to the Premier League and remains to this day

Photo: Fifa 23

Photo Sales

3. The stars align

United are rated 3.5 stars in this edition of the game, with midfield their strongest area

Photo: Fifa 23

Photo Sales

4. The new boy

That's Anel Ahmedhodzic - trust us. The Blades new boy hasn't had a face scan and so appears with a rather generic likeness

Photo: Fifa 23

Photo Sales
Sander BergeBladesBramall Lane
Next Page
Page 1 of 3