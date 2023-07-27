Sheffield United are ready to hit the ground running in the Premier League after they secured promotion from the Championship last season. To give themselves the best possible start, they’ve already started their summer spending.
Some players have also departed the club as the Blades trim down the fat. One player who has been released is youth ace Jean Belehouan, who is pushing to secure his next move.
Jean Belehouan on trial with League Two side
After the Blades opted not to renew his contract, Jean Belehouan has been handed a trial with AFC Wimbledon, according to reporter Edmund Brack. United made the decision to part ways with the defender following their promotion back up to the Premier League.
Belehouan joined the club’s youth system back in 2017 from Manchester United and worked his way through the age groups. However, he couldn’t find a way into the first team and after loan spells to Halifax Town and Boston United, he was released by the Blades and is now searching for his next opportunity.
The 22-year-old is available to sign on a free deal and he featured for Wimbledon in their most recent pre-season fixture.
DCL wanted by Jose Mourinho
As he looks to bolster his attacking options this summer, Jose Mourinho has highlighted Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a potential option for AS Roma. Corriere dello Sport has linked the two together as the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss is assessing candidates to support Tammy Abraham.
However, Everton have since shut down these links, as per the Daily Mail. The Toffees narrowly avoided relegation last season for the second year running and will need all the firepower they can get to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself for a third time. Although, Calvert-Lewin’s impact was limited last campaign due to injury — he made just 18 appearances overall and scored only two goals.