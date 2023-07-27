Sheffield United are preparing for their first season back in the Premier League after their promotion.

To give themselves the best possible start, they've already started their summer spending.

Some players have also departed the club as the Blades trim down the fat. One player who has been released is youth ace Jean Belehouan, who is pushing to secure his next move.

Jean Belehouan on trial with League Two side

After the Blades opted not to renew his contract, Jean Belehouan has been handed a trial with AFC Wimbledon, according to reporter Edmund Brack. United made the decision to part ways with the defender following their promotion back up to the Premier League.

Belehouan joined the club’s youth system back in 2017 from Manchester United and worked his way through the age groups. However, he couldn’t find a way into the first team and after loan spells to Halifax Town and Boston United, he was released by the Blades and is now searching for his next opportunity.

The 22-year-old is available to sign on a free deal and he featured for Wimbledon in their most recent pre-season fixture.

DCL wanted by Jose Mourinho

As he looks to bolster his attacking options this summer, Jose Mourinho has highlighted Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a potential option for AS Roma. Corriere dello Sport has linked the two together as the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss is assessing candidates to support Tammy Abraham.

