Where Sheffield United are tipped to finish in the 2021/22 Championship table, compared to Swansea, Nottingham Forest, Derby County and West Brom

United were relegated to the Championship last season, along with Fulham and West Bromwich Albion, while Blackpool joined Hull City and Peterborough United in winning promotion from League One.

The Championship looks as strong and brutal as ever, with legendary former manager Dave Bassett warning the Blades as such recently.

“The expectation will be there for Sheffield United and Fulham, and there are a lot of other decent teams,” Bassett told The Star.

“West Brom will be expecting to do well, like a lot of other teams. Middlesbrough have spent a lot of money, Cardiff will want to get promoted. There’s no reason Swansea won’t challenge again, Bournemouth will.

“I think the Championship could be a bit harder this season than it has been in the previous two, personally, so it’ll be interesting to see how it goes.”

But where are each second-tier club predicted to finish next season?

Based on the EFL sponsor SkyBet’s odds for 2021/22 Championship promotion, Danny Hall runs through where the odds compilers are predicting each team to finish in reverse order.

United kick off their new season at home to Birmingham City on the opening weekend, but are away at Preston on Boxing Day. Their last game of the campaign is at home to Fulham, setting up the possibility of a mouthwatering final-day clash for promotion to the Premier League.

1. Blackpool The League One play-off winners are 16/1 to be promoted again

2. Peterborough United Fresh from promotion from League One, Louis Reed's Posh are 16/1 to go up again

3. Luton Town They survived comfortably last time around - can they repeat the trick? They're 14/1 with SkyBet to be promoted

4. Huddersfield Town Carlos Corberan's Town, fresh from signing Jordan Rhodes from relegated Sheffield Wednesday, are 14/1 to win promotion to the Premier League. So to explain the odds, if you put £10 on you'd lose £10