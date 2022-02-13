In a match played in wet and windy conditions, the Blades dealt with the elements far better than their Lancashire opponents and took the lead in the seventh minute via a set-piece.

A brilliant in-swinging corner from Maddy Cusack was too much for Blackburn goalkeeper Alex Brooks to deal with.

Neil Redfearn, manager of Sheffield United speaks with Lucy Watson of Sheffield United prior to the Barclays FA Women's Championship match between Crystal Palace and Sheffield United at Hayes Lane on October 03, 2021 in Bromley, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

She could only parry the ball away, and after a scramble in the box, the ball went in off the back of defender Jade Richards for an own goal.

Neither side created many chances for the rest of the half, but the hosts doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time.

Georgia Robert headed in another brilliant delivery from Cusack to put the hosts 2-0 up at half-time.

Blackburn made three half-time substitutions to try and get back into the game. Two of them went close to scoring in the first ten minutes of the second half, with Lauren Thomas going close before an Ellie Leek strike hit the bar from the edge of the area.

However, the hosts took a 3-0 lead in the 65th minute thanks to a great left-footed strike from Rhema Lord-Mears. The midfielder fired her effort into the far corner to end the visitors’ hopes of a comeback.

There was still time for a fourth in the 87th minute as Lucy Watson cut in from the right, onto her left foot, before firing into the bottom corner to complete a comfortable victory for the Blades.

"The midfield looked like last season with Kasia (Lipka), Maddy and Rhema,” said Redfearn.

“They kept the ball well and protected the defence.

"The back four were superb. Fran had little to do which is pleasing. Ellie physically competes, it was good to have her back in. Everyone was solid.”

Defender Alethea Paul was singled out by Redfearn for individual praise after the clean sheet.

"I love Thea to bits,” he said.

"She's a minimum 7/10 every week wherever we play her. She competes, she's a good footballer, she can pass, she was excellent again today and doesn't always get the credit."