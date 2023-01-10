What was expected to be a low-key transfer window for Sheffield United could now shift quietly into gear after Reda Khadra’s departure was confirmed this morning.

The Brighton man arrived to some fanfare in the summer after his displays for Blackburn last season but has failed to hit similar heights, starting only four times for the promotion-chasing Blades.

The winger has since joined Birmingham City on loan, saying: “When I got the call that Birmingham wanted me, I was excited to go somewhere and get some minutes and play more.”

We asked Blades fans on social media who they would like to see brought in as a realistic replacement, given budget limitations and squad profile at Bramall Lane. Here are some of the most popular options – including some familiar faces, lower-league gems and top-flight forwards ...

1. Who will follow the Reda? Reda Khadra has left Bramall Lane with boss Paul Heckingbottom hoping to sign a replacement this month - and Sheffield United fans have given their thoughts on who they feel should come in:

2. Teemu Pukki A name floated by a few Blades, including Lewis Berry, @_DW24 and Callum Cutler, the Norwich striker is in the final six months of his deal - but Norwich would surely be loathe to lose their main striker at this stage when they are looking to get back into the Premier League

3. Jonson Clarke-Harris A possibility floated by Yorkshire Explorer and @SevenHillsBlade, Clarke-Harris has been linked with the Blades before - with Peterborough United known to drive a hard bargain when it comes to selling their stars

4. Connor Wickham Without a club after his short-term deal at Forest Green came to an end, Wickham was suggested by Adam Lindley, who said: "I would take Connor Wickham on a free until the end of season without a doubt."