Reda Khadra parting shot reveals Sheffield United frustration after Birmingham City move

Reda Khadra has hinted at his Sheffield United frustration after his loan switch to Birmingham City was confirmed this morning.

The Brighton and Hove Albion youngster’s time at Bramall Lane officially came to an end today, paving the way for a loan switch to the Midlands for the remainder of the season. United travel to City on the final day of the Championship season and could come up against their former loanee, who started only four games during his time in South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in his first interview as a City player, Khadra hinted at the frustration he had encountered at Bramall Lane through a lack of opportunities to impress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I got the call that Birmingham wanted me, I was excited to go somewhere and get some minutes and play more,” the German U21 international said.

"I am really looking forward to playing for Birmingham. I hope I can get on the pitch quickly and start to play."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham won the race to sign Khadra ahead of fellow Championship side Bristol City, whose manager Nigel Pearson confirmed last week that he was interested in the player – despite a bizarre rant earlier this season when he branded the winger “high maintenance” and a “difficult character”.

The Germany Under-21 international has featured just once for Brighton since signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2020, as a late substitute against Manchester City in January 2021. Birmingham are 17th in the Championship, six points clear of the relegation zone, having lost their last three games and have won just once in their last seven in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad