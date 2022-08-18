Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on ITV’s Football League highlights show, pundit Curtis Davies believes Sheffield United have a ‘really good’ chance of going up this season if they can improve their away form.

The Blades beat Sunderland 2-1 at home last night to pick up their second win of the campaign.

Dan Neil was sent off for the Black Cats in the first-half which gave Paul Heckingbottom’s side the advantage.

Goals from the impress Anel Ahmedhodzic and Max Lowe saw the hosts storm into a two-goal lead, only for Lyndon Gooch to pull one back.

However, Sheffield United held on for an impressive win.

‘Good side...’

When analysing the second goal, Davies said:

“This is a throwback to the (Chris) Wilder days of Sheffield United with the overlapping centre-backs. Sheffield United were dominant but ultimately they gave Sunderland a way back in.”

The Yorkshire side have lost just once in their last 17 home outings, conceding only five goals in that run.

Derby County defender Davies, who has racked up over 600 appearances in his career to date, believes this is a recipe for success:

“They are obviously a good side with Premier League experience throughout their team.

“If they can just emulate that a little bit away from home, they would run away with it.

“That kind of form, with those kind of players throughout their team and squad, they will have a really good chance of going up this year.”

The former England youth international knows what it takes to get promoted to the Premier League having helped former club Hull City go up in 2016 under Steve Bruce.

What next?

Sheffield United find themselves in 4th position after two wins, a draw and a loss from their opening four matches.

Next up for the Blades is a home clash against Blackburn Rovers this weekend. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are top of the league table at the moment but lost 4-0 to Reading last time out.