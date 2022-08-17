Sheffield United Player Ratings: A top 9/10 for Blades' star man as they beat Sunderland

The Blades looked to be in control of the game in the first half when Dan Neil saw red for bringing down league debutant James McAtee, before Ahmedhodzic headed home the opener from Ollie Norwood's corner just moments later.
The Blades doubled their advantage in the second half when Max Lowe tapped home following a beautiful move, but Lynden Gooch’s excellent chipped finish gave the Black Cats some hope of nicking a point before the full-time whistle, after seven minutes of injury time, sealed United’s second win of the season.
Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players …
Sheffield, England, 17th August 2022. Max Lowe of Sheffield Utd (C) scores the second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.
Max Lowe of Sheffield United (C) scores against Sunderland: Darren Staples / Sportimage
Photo: Darren Staples
2. Wes Foderingham 6
May think he was a little hasty in coming so far out before being chipped by Gooch but in fairness it was a wonderful finish and Foderingham tried to narrow the angle as the Sunderland man burst through the middle. Calm under pressure when he had to come and claim high balls late in the game
3. George Baldock 6
Grew increasingly frustrated with the linesman after being found twice by Egan's superb crossfield balls but felt he was fouled on both occasions, with nothing given. Also went down under Batth's challenge when the ex-Blade would have seen red but again the ref was unmoved.
Photo: Isaac Parkin
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 9
A first goal for the big man in United colours as his towering header in the first half put the Blades ahead moments after Neil had seen red. Then added an assist for good measure with a inch-perfect cross for Lowe. Not bad for a centre-half in fairness
Photo: Darren Staples