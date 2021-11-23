The Blades have been mediocre for much of the season; lacking in ingenuity and creativity and Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Coventry City bore that out – although at least they had stopped conceding sloppy goals in that one.

Slavisa Jokanovic is convinced that his team can still gain promotion back to the Premier League this season but if that is to happen they are going to have to start putting more points on the board than they have been of late.

David McGoldrick of Sheffield Utd blasts over the goal with only Simon Moore of Coventry City to beat during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Tonight it’s United in 17th against 20th-placed Reading in Berkshire and one pundit believes that this has been a season of huge under-achievement at United and he’s predicting another night with yet more points dropped.

“Reading got a positive draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the end of what had been a difficult week following their points deduction,” said Sky Sports pundit and presenter David Prutton in his midweek predictions. “They will want to keep up that level of optimism, because they need to keep going if they are to avoid slipping further towards the bottom three.

“I've spoken a lot about Sheffield United' s inconsistency so far. But it is more than that now.