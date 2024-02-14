General view inside the stadium during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road on February 10, 2024 in Luton, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Such has been Sheffield United's form in the Premier League this season, there haven't exctly been a host of stand-out peformers on any given matchday.

This week, however, one Blades player has found himself in very illustrious company after a sterling display in United's win over Luton Town on Saturday.

As one might expect, Arsenal dominate the Premier League XI from gameweek 24 following their hammering of West Ham on Sunday, with six of Mikel Arteta's team making WhoScored's highest rated side.

Defenders William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes make up two of the back four, in front of Brentford keeper Mark Flecken and alongside Manchester United's Diogo Dalot and Fulham's one-time Sheffield United target Antonee Robinson.

In a front three, two-goal Gunner Bukayo Saka takes his place along with team mate Leandro Trossard, who scored the last of that first half goal blitz before the break to kill off the Hammers. Liverpool's Lius Diaz has the other place in attack after his goal against Burnley.

Arsenal again take up two-thirds of the midfield with Declan Rice and skipper Martin Ødegaard - whose 9.22 rating was his highest on WhoScored this season and the final place in the middle went to the Blades.

Vinicius Souza is still yet to win over a lot of Sheffield United fans but on Saturday he was superb in United's 3-1 victory over Luton, scoring the third crucial goal and picking up a rating of 8.89.

Souza is the second highest rated United player on the site, with an average rating of 6.78, just behind Oli McBurnie on 6.79, and if he continues to play as he did at Kenilworth Road, then the Blades hopes of staying up will rise a little at least.