How Sheffield United's attendances compare to Norwich, Middlesbrough as Sunderland take top spot

Sheffield United have lost their crown from last season as the Championship’s best-supported club, despite still boasting an impressive average attendance at Bramall Lane this term.

By Danny Hall
5 minutes ago

The number of fans packing into Bramall Lane has increased since last season but the Blades, who went into the international break second in the Championship table, are in a similar position when it comes to average attendances so far this season.

We had a look at the average crowds at each of the 24 Championship stadiums so far in 2022/23, with some quite interesting results – and some clubs you’d maybe expect to see at each end… Here they are, in reverse order.

1. Backing the boys

Sheffield United fans watch on during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Birmingham City at Bramall Lane (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

2. 24th: Luton Town - Kenilworth Road

Capacity: 10.226. 2022/23 average to date: 9,786

Photo: Ryan Pierse

3. 23rd: Rotherham United – New York Stadium

Capacity: 12.000. Average: 10,297

Photo: Malcolm Couzens

4. 22nd: Blackpool – Bloomfield Road

Capacity: 16.220. Average: 11,686

Photo: Lewis Storey

