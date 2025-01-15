Sheffield United are yet to sign anyone this month but few expect that to be the case come February. Chris Wilder has made no secret of the need for mid-season reinforcements and recruitment chiefs are working hard to make that a reality.

Attacking depth has long been the priority in South Yorkshire, with United eyeing new arrivals out wide and upfront. Injuries have also altered this month’s transfer plans as club chiefs look to bring in a midfielder and a centre-back. But while the new owners are open to spending, funds are not infinite and so business will need to be smart.

United will hope to have three, four or maybe even five through the door when the transfer window slams shut on February 3, and the right additions could leave Wilder with one of the Championship’s strongest squads. And with all that in mind, the Star has attempted to draw up a dream starting-XI if those January transfer rumours are true.

GK: Michael Cooper Has been outstanding since his £2m move from Plymouth Argyle, with 24 Championship games and 14 clean sheets to his name. Arguably the league's best goalkeeper and proving to be an absolute steal.

RB: Alfie Gilchrist Only two teammates - Cooper and O'Hare - have played more Championship minutes than the promising Chelsea loanee, who offers an excellent counterweight to his more attacking teammate on the left. Quickly won over United hearts with his battling attitude.

CB: Anel Ahmedhodzic Missed a few games through injury and suspension but been virtually ever-present when available. Without his usual partner Harry Souttar for the past couple of weeks, with no league clean sheet since Jack Robinson dropped in.