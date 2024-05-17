Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ollie Norwood sends message to Sheffield United fans ahead of Bramall Lane exit

Double promotion-winning hero Ollie Norwood has sent a message to Sheffield United fans ahead of his final experience of Bramall Lane as a player this weekend. The midfielder, who twice helped the Blades reach the Premier League alongside a ninth-placed top-flight finish, was one of five players confirmed this week to be leaving this summer at the expiry of their contracts.

The former Northern Ireland international was a bargain signing from Brighton in United’s first promotion season but will look for a new club this summer, aiming to reach the top-flight for a remarkable fifth time after previous success with the Seagulls and Fulham.

“The best six years of my career!” Norwood posted on social media. “I’ve loved every second of it and could have never dreamt of the journey we went on! A special football club, full of special people! Thank you for all your support since I arrived! Once a Blade, always a Blade.”

Teammates sent their own messages of support, with Chris Basham - who will also leave the Lane this summer - posting: “Amazing mate, some memories made!!” George Baldock, set to move to Greece with Panathanikos, added: “What a player!!” while John Egan said simply: “Legend.”