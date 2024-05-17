Promotion hero Ollie Norwood sends poignant Sheffield United message as Blades career comes to end
and live on Freeview channel 276
Double promotion-winning hero Ollie Norwood has sent a message to Sheffield United fans ahead of his final experience of Bramall Lane as a player this weekend. The midfielder, who twice helped the Blades reach the Premier League alongside a ninth-placed top-flight finish, was one of five players confirmed this week to be leaving this summer at the expiry of their contracts.
The former Northern Ireland international was a bargain signing from Brighton in United’s first promotion season but will look for a new club this summer, aiming to reach the top-flight for a remarkable fifth time after previous success with the Seagulls and Fulham.
“The best six years of my career!” Norwood posted on social media. “I’ve loved every second of it and could have never dreamt of the journey we went on! A special football club, full of special people! Thank you for all your support since I arrived! Once a Blade, always a Blade.”
Teammates sent their own messages of support, with Chris Basham - who will also leave the Lane this summer - posting: “Amazing mate, some memories made!!” George Baldock, set to move to Greece with Panathanikos, added: “What a player!!” while John Egan said simply: “Legend.”
Blades fans will have the chance to say goodbye to the five departing players - also including goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and defender Max Lowe - at this weekend’s home clash with Spurs, which brings the curtain down on a miserable season for the Blades as they made an instant return to the Championship.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.