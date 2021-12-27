Promotion expert Ollie Norwood reminds Sheffield United what they must do to get out of the Championship this season

The midfielder reached the Premier League three times in the space of three seasons, with Brighton and Hove Albion, Fulham and then Sheffield United, and is looking to repeat the trick this season with the Blades after their relegation from the top flight last season.

After a poor start, they have put themselves back in contention with four wins in their last four games – even if Covid-19 has threatened to halt their momentum by forcing the postponement of their games against QPR and Preston North End, and threatening Wednesday’s clash at home to Hull City.

And Norwood admitted: “There's going to be swings and twists and turns.

“We have got to just try and be as consistent as we can be. There can't be any hangover if you lose a game. It’s got to be a case of: ‘It's gone, onto the next one.’

“It's getting to that point now where three points are huge and we have got to try and pick up as many wins as we can and really kick on.

“The division is going to be exciting, and it always is. There's always a team you don't expect, there's always a team that runs away with it, there's always second or third fighting it out and there's always a team that creeps in right at the end.

Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“It's about consistency and we’ve got to just try and keep that going now. It's one game at a time; you can’t look too far ahead and plan or you come unstuck.

“For us it's about doing the work out there on the training ground, which has been brilliant. The intensity in training and what the staff have put into training has been brilliant.

“Everyone has bought into it. Everyone's pushing in the same direction and hopefully we can finish the season strongly.”