Chris Wilder's heartfelt message to Sheffield United's supporters after post-relegation huddle theme revealed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chris Wilder has told Sheffield United’s players that they must repay their “amazing” supporters with much better than they have served up this year after the Blades’ painful relegation back to the Championship was confirmed. Saturday’s 5-1 hammering at Newcastle United, a game which summed up many of their struggles this season, put United out of their misery but relegation has long been a certainty at Bramall Lane.
Unitedites once again travelled in their numbers to St. James’ Park and from their vantage point high in the sky could be heard backing their side, even as their foothold in the game was extinguished quickly in a second half that saw the score go from 1-1 to 5-1 in less than 20 minutes. As the last rites were administered to their Premier League adventure this time around, the bitter Newcastle air was filled with a proud and defiant rendition of the Greasy Chip Butty song.
Wilder led his players over to reciprocate the applause, beating the badge on his chest as they sang his “One of our own...” song in support. Wilder in recent weeks has reiterated his message that “the club won’t die” upon relegation and one of the main reasons its heart will keep beating is the support of those who were battling vertigo in the Newcastle away end.
“One of the best parts of the football club and the most consistent, is our supporters,” Wilder said. “They were amazing yet again. They stayed. They've had to put up with a lot this season, it's been a really painful season. We are where we are. The game wasn't decided today; it was over numerous games., They have walked out at times and rightly so. I would have as well, because of the big defeats we've suffered.
“I fully respect that, whatever the reason. But as they were on Wednesday [at Old Trafford] and for the majority of the season, they were amazing. They've had to put up with a real poor season, and their support has been consistent. I thank them for it and I told the players after that we must repay those supporters, week in, week out, with so much more than we've offered them this year.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.