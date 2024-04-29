Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Wilder has told Sheffield United’s players that they must repay their “amazing” supporters with much better than they have served up this year after the Blades’ painful relegation back to the Championship was confirmed. Saturday’s 5-1 hammering at Newcastle United, a game which summed up many of their struggles this season, put United out of their misery but relegation has long been a certainty at Bramall Lane.

Unitedites once again travelled in their numbers to St. James’ Park and from their vantage point high in the sky could be heard backing their side, even as their foothold in the game was extinguished quickly in a second half that saw the score go from 1-1 to 5-1 in less than 20 minutes. As the last rites were administered to their Premier League adventure this time around, the bitter Newcastle air was filled with a proud and defiant rendition of the Greasy Chip Butty song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilder led his players over to reciprocate the applause, beating the badge on his chest as they sang his “One of our own...” song in support. Wilder in recent weeks has reiterated his message that “the club won’t die” upon relegation and one of the main reasons its heart will keep beating is the support of those who were battling vertigo in the Newcastle away end.

“One of the best parts of the football club and the most consistent, is our supporters,” Wilder said. “They were amazing yet again. They stayed. They've had to put up with a lot this season, it's been a really painful season. We are where we are. The game wasn't decided today; it was over numerous games., They have walked out at times and rightly so. I would have as well, because of the big defeats we've suffered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad