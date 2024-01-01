Prince Abdullah has refused to rule out the possibility of mounting a bid to bring Iliman Ndiaye back to Sheffield United in this transfer window, amid the forward's struggle in Marseille. The 23-year-old returned to his boyhood club in the summer after an eleventh-hour contract U-turn at Bramall Lane, but the transfer has not worked out as he would have hoped.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ndiaye links up with the Senegal squad for this month's African Cup of Nations with one goal in his 23 appearances for Marseille this season, and with reports suggesting that United could offer him a route back to England if Les Olympiens decide to loan him out in this window. Speaking last month, Blades boss Chris Wilder refused to be drawn on the speculation despite describing Ndiaye, a player he knows about from his first spell in charge, as a "fabulous and outstanding player".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite making his dream move in the summer, Ndiaye has also previously expressed a desire to play in the Premier League at some point in his career but the complication still remains of the AFCON. Ndiaye's participation in this month's tournament, which Senegal enter as the holders and amongst the favourites, was one of the factors behind the Prince's decision to sanction his exit earlier in the year.

Speaking on United fans' YouTube channel Blades Ramble, the Prince was asked about the talk of an Ndiaye return. "Look, you know that you cannot ever comment about players in other teams," he replied. "But trust me, we think about everything. We discuss everything. I’m not saying yes or no ... I’m just saying use your imagination."

Speaking ahead of the AFCON to Get French Football, Ndiaye appeared as determined as ever to turn his fortunes around at the Stade Vélodrome. "Of course, there have been a lot of emotions over the past few months," he said. "Now they have come down a bit and I am more focused. The emotions were high.