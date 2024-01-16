Owner Prince Abdullah has already signalled that Sheffield United will not sell any of their players in this January transfer window unless they get "a very good offer" after a weekend report suggested that interest is growing in their star defender Anel Ahmedhodzic. The Bosnian international cost a bargain £4m from Malmo 18 months ago and played a key role in Unted's promotion to the Premier League last season.

Under contract until the summer of 2026, the centre-half's value has increased by many multiples since he arrived at Bramall Lane after being identified by United's recruitment team, headed up by Paul Mitchell, and Jack Lester, the United coach who worked with Ahmedhodzic during their time together at Nottingham Forest. Ahmedhodzic has not enjoyed the smooth transition to the Premier League that many predicted, with the player understood to have conceded that summer transfer interest from elsewhere had proved a slight distraction.

But he has been a mainstay of boss Chris Wilder's second tenure in charge and was made the returning manager's captain, describing the chance to wear the armband for the first time in his career as a big honour, and a weekend report in The Sun suggested that interest in the 24-year-old was growing - potentially leaving United with a decision to make if an offer does materialise. United have learned their lessons about selling assets at the right time from losing Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge for fractions of their true values and if they lose their Premier League status this season, that will have an obvious knock-on effect on Ahmedhodzic's value.

The player himself is likely to want to test himself at the highest level, too, but would be an obvious weapon in the Championship if United have to try and regain their place in the top-flight. United would also have to reinvest any money they received this month, for any of their key players, on a replacement - or replacements, judging by Prince Abdullah's recent comments on the Blades Ramble fan podcast.

"As it stands right now, we will be bringing some players in January, even if we don’t sell anybody," said the United owner, speaking before the current transfer window opened and before Ben Brereton Diaz arrived on loan from Villareal. "But say that we get a big offer for one of our players, then it will be a tough decision depending on who the player is.

"But of course then immediately we have to buy. Like say that we sell one of our players, we will buy maybe two or three younger good players in that position to make us stronger this season and next season. I really trust the people around me. I trust Chris, I trust the people who have a say in this, and will always make the best decisions for the club."