United, looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat at bottom club Derby County on Saturday, went two ahead by the break through goals from Jayden Bogle and Billy Sharp’s penalty, while Andrew Hughes was sent off for the home side in the first half.

But North End rallied in the second half, with goals from Alan Browne and Emil Riis’ 89th-minute equaliser ensuring the Blades returned over the Pennines with only a solitary point to show for their efforts.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is interviewed after his side's draw at Preston North End: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

“We threw it away, undid so much good work at both ends of the pitch,” Heckingbottom admitted afterwards. “We had more than enough experience on the pitch to see that game out and it’s a sucker-punch. A tough one to take.

“We made some shocking decisions in key moments. We have to take our chances when we’re on top. Bury teams.

“You don’t have to embarrassed about seeing a game out. It’s about winning three points. I’m as sick as you would imagine I’d be after that. Times 10.”