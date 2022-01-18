Preston North End v Sheffield United LIVE: Build-up, team news and live updates from Deepdale clash
Sheffield United will hope to make up some ground on the Championship promotion places this evening when they face Preston North End at Deepdale.
The game is one of the Blades’ games in hand after the clash was postponed on Boxing Day last year.
Boss Paul Heckingbottom has warned his side that they will have to raise their levels tonight if they are to get their season back on track after Saturday’s defeat at Derby.
Follow every key moment from the game in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Preston v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 18:10
The stage is set for tonight
A bit of breaking news this evening
Sheffield United have officially agreed to terminate the loan of Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen, to allow the AS Roma man to move to Aston Villa on loan.
Olsen, who played for his country at Euro 2020, joined the Blades on a temporary deal for the season after United sanctioned the sale of Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal in the summer.
But despite his impressive pedigree, he didn’t manage to win over the Blades fans with his performances and is now set to join Villa on loan for the remainder of the season, after being identified by Steven Gerrard as the man to shore up his goalkeeping department.
Hecky tells his side what they must do tonight
Paul Heckingbottom has warned his Sheffield United side that they will have to raise their levels against Preston North End tonight if they are to get their season back on track with a positive result at Deepdale.
M A T C H D A Y
and the Blades will be looking to make up some ground on the play-off places this evening when they play their rescheduled game against Preston tonight - that was one of the many games postponed in December that has halted United’s momentum so spectacularly and boss Paul Heckingbottom admitted in the build-up to this one that the Blades have to effectively start again in their bid for promotion, which has stalled through no real fault of their own