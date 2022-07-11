Here is the best from today’s Championship transfer news.

Sheffield United’s pre-season trip to Portugal came to an end over the weekend after they beat Casa Pia 2-1, thanks to goals from Sander Berge and Daniel Jebbison.

Their match against the second division club was only their first of pre-season, but Paul Heckingbottom was delighted with their training camp.

“It has worked out really well at the end of a tough week. It’s nice to win; we have looked at some players we have not seen and the players get their lungs back.

“You have seen how hard we have trained this week but it’s different when you start playing.

“I thought it was actually a good exercise here against a team who were sitting in and really well organised and breaking on the counter.”

Here are today’s rumours...