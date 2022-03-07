Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is preparing his team to face Middlesbrough tomorrow: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Sheffield United v Middlesbrough: Predicted result and Blades line-up for Chris Wilder's Lane return

Sheffield United’s clash with Middlesbrough tomorrow evening could be overshadowed by the return of Chris Wilder to Bramall Lane – but there is also a vitally-important clash between two play-off chasing sides taking place as well.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 7th March 2022, 6:16 pm

Boro travel to Bramall Lane sixth in the Championship, a point and a place ahead of United, and both sides know that three points would represent a big statement of intent as the race for the top six prepares to enter the final straight.

United hope for the return of George Baldock after injury, while Wilder and Boro are sweating over the fitness of Australian star Riley McGree ahead of the Blades clash.

We tasked our man Danny Hall to step into Paul Heckingbottom’s shoes and select the side he would send out to face Wilder’s side at a packed Bramall Lane, and give his prediction.

What former Blades boss Wilder said about his Bramall Lane return with Boro

He’s tipping a narrow Blades victory after a cagey and attritional 90 minutes, either settled by a moment of magic or a mistake. Click through our photo gallery to see the players he has picked.

Let us know any changes you would make via Facebook or Twitter.

1. Wes Foderingham

Unlucky not to keep yet another clean sheet against Forest after saving Brennan Johnson’s first-half penalty, he will hope to do so against Boro

2. George Baldock

If he’s fit, he plays. If not, I’d give Femi Seriki another shot down the right after his debut against Forest but Joe Starbuck may be preferred

3. Kyron Gordon/Ben Davies

If Baldock is fit, then I’m going with Gordon to restore a bit of balance to the defence. But if he isn’t, and either Seriki or Starbuck play, then Davies’ experience gives him the nod – albeit out of position

4. John Egan

After a bit of a horror show on the ball against Forest, hopefully Egan is back to his usually-reliable self against his old boss

